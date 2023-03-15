Zanesville Native Brady Young Spoke at the Chamber Week Luncheon

ZANESVILLE, OH – The weeklong celebration dedicated to chamber members continues.



In honor of Chamber Week, the Chamber hosted their annual luncheon at the Zanesville Country Club. The luncheon was an opportunity to recognize new board members and to hear from a Zanesville native, Brady Young.

“It’s an opportunity to sit down, relax, celebrate your business with your coworkers, and then to hear a good message. To hear what’s going on in the business community and how to aspire to grow your business. I think that was the overall message that we got from today.” Chamber President, Dana Matz said.



Brady Young is a Zanesville native who now works internationally. Young is the CEO of Strategic Risk Solutions and was named as the captive insurance industry’s most influential professional in the 2021 Captive Review Power 50 rankings. Strategic Risk Solutions helps build and manage insurance companies. Young spoke about the evolution of his company, that was built from scratch over the last 20 years.

“I’d like people to know that if you stay focused and you work hard, you can have success. You don’t have to be a really big company to be successful and to be able to grow and compete against the big boys.” CEO of Strategic Risk Solutions, Brady Young stated.



The celebration of Chamber Week continues tomorrow in downtown Zanesville.