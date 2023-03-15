Port Authority Discusses Ongoing Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met to discuss the ongoing development of their current projects and Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott explained the importance of communication and coordination between the various levels of government as well as understanding the upcoming economic forecast.

“It’s a good time, you know, in economic development, it seems like projects at this time of the year continue to spike up,” Abbott said. “You know businesses are looking, there’s some uncertainty, economically, a lot of times beyond our control when you’re looking at interest rates, when you’re looking at inflation and you’re looking at some of the bank crises that are existing now but we’re still in a good spot as far as some of the investment that has taken place.”

The Port Authority’s purpose is to reach out to businesses that are looking to relocate or expand, as well as work with financiers, governments, and utility providers to meet the needs of those businesses. One of the key topics of the meeting was preparedness, and being prepared on the many levels and directions that projects take.

“Access to transportation, which we have great access to transportation but we’ve enhanced that, Abbott said. “Our local elected officials, city, county, township have worked on infrastructure projects. Water sewer and then our utility partners have done a great job to set us up for success.”

The Port Authority is currently focusing on the development of the National Road Business Park to become a key job creator for Muskingum County.