Dog of the Week: Meet Jax  

ZANESVILLE, OH- Don’t confuse this week’s k9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week with a leopard when you see all his spots.

Jax is a friendly three-year-old Labrador Mix. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said that he has lots of love to share and will keep his owner on the move as he likes to go on walks and rides well in the car.

“He would do best with an active family, someone who would want to go for a walk every day. He’s very energetic and would need that because he keeps a clean kennel every day, we’re pretty sure he’s house broken so you would want to make sure that he has the energy, that he is kind of wore out a little bit to be calm at the house.”

McQuaid says that if you’re looking to adopt a dog it’s best to come in an interact with them before you take them home.

“We always request that you make an appointment, as you can see he has a little bit of energy so he’d be someone that maybe you dog may not be able to handle so much excitement like this, so it would be a way that we would be able to find out. It’s very important that you let us know if you do have a dog, we’ll make the meet and greet, have an appointment, have a staff member work with you and see between you and them to see if it would be a good fit.”

If you want to make an appointment at the k9 Adoption Center or want to donate dog food, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.