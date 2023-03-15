Charles Sentenced in Three Cases

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs742

Authorities said a Morgan County man has been sentenced in connection to three different cases.

34-year-old Daniel Charles, of McConnelsville, pleaded guilty in early March to 10 counts of 2nd degree felony pandering obscenities involving a minor in one case. 10 counts of 4th degree felony pandering obscenities involving a minor and a third case of one count of compelling prostitution, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Judge John Wells sentenced Charles to 5 to 7 and half years on each charge in the first case, 12 months for each charge in the second case and 2 years in the third case. All 3 cases will be run consecutively making Charles’ combined sentenced 8 years in a state correctional facility.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.