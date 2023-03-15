Charles Sentenced in Three Cases

Authorities said a Morgan County man has been sentenced in connection to three different cases.

34-year-old Daniel Charles, of McConnelsville, pleaded guilty in early March to 10 counts of 2nd degree felony pandering obscenities involving a minor in one case. 10 counts of 4th degree felony pandering obscenities involving a minor and a third case of one count of compelling prostitution, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Judge John Wells sentenced Charles to 5 to 7 and half years on each charge in the first case, 12 months for each charge in the second case and 2 years in the third case. All 3 cases will be run consecutively making Charles’ combined sentenced 8 years in a state correctional facility.