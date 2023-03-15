Updated on Wednesday March 15th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. Low 30°

Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Warm & Breezy. High 57°

Thursday Night: Rain after Midnight. Very Warm & Gusty. Low 46°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will start to increase overnight. Temperatures won’t drop nearly as much, as our lows will be near thirty.

Skies will see more clouds for your Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies and will be much warmer, with highs in the upper fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. Unfortunately, a cold front will move through shortly after, stunting our warming to only the lower to mid fifties.

We will dry up for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we will be much cooler. Highs will be in the upper thirties on Saturday.

We end the weekend on Sunday with some partly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the upper thirties to near forty.

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the mid to upper forties.

We warm up to near fifty on Tuesday along with more mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!!

