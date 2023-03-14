Northside Pharmacies to Undergo Name Change

Nichole Hannahs

Several local pharmacies will undergo a name change.

Genesis Healthcare System announced that Northside Pharmacies a subsidiary owned by Genesis since 1985 will change its name to Genesis Pharmacies. The transition will occur in phases starting first with the Northside Pharmacy on Taylor Street and Northside Pharmacy Roseville.

Other locations will transition to Genesis Pharmacies later this year.

The CEO and President of Genesis Healthcare System Matthew Perry said that the community will continue to receive the same great care and the pharmacy teams are dedicated to continuing their mission of providing quality, compassionate and comprehensive medical care.

Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.