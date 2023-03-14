Northside Pharmacies to Undergo Name Change

Several local pharmacies will undergo a name change.

Genesis Healthcare System announced that Northside Pharmacies a subsidiary owned by Genesis since 1985 will change its name to Genesis Pharmacies. The transition will occur in phases starting first with the Northside Pharmacy on Taylor Street and Northside Pharmacy Roseville.

Other locations will transition to Genesis Pharmacies later this year.

The CEO and President of Genesis Healthcare System Matthew Perry said that the community will continue to receive the same great care and the pharmacy teams are dedicated to continuing their mission of providing quality, compassionate and comprehensive medical care.