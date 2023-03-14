Maxwell Sentenced in Morgan Co.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a McConnelsville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to five second degree felony counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor.

53-year-old Robert Maxwell was sentenced by Judge John Wells to a minimum of 7 years to a maximum of 10.5 years in a state correctional facility.

Prosecutor Mark Howdyshell said the case involved pictures and videos of a child less than 10 years of age.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath said he commends the work of the investigative agents of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office in this case.