Hit and Run Accident in Coshocton

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run accident.

It took place Monday, March 13 around 8:20PM on the Three River’s Bridge (SR 541) in the City of Coshocton.

The sheriff office said that 29-year-old Duane Means II, of Newcomerstown, was traveling west on the bridge when another vehicle attempted to pass him, striking the passenger side of the his vehicle.

Means vehicle went into oncoming lanes of travel, up onto the sidewalk and struck a bridge railing before coming to rest.

Officials said they searched the area for the other vehicle, but it was not located. It’s described as a white or silver color Jeep having driver side damage.

Means was taken by emergency squad to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for complaint type injuries.

Anyone with information into the accident should contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

