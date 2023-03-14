Dresden Chief of Police Set to Retire

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Village of Dresden is looking for a new Chief of Police. This comes after the village posted the position open for qualified applicants. Village of Dresden Fiscal Officer Shellie Adkins explained how Scott Caldwell is stepping down after 6-and-a-half-years as Chief and 33 years of service.

“Scott started here in 1990, when he was 25-years-old. He was promoted to Assistant Chief in 1999 and to the Chief of Police in 2016. So he’s been with us for 33 years and we are going to greatly miss him. And appreciate everything he has done for this village,” Adkins said.

Dresden is a small, tight-knit community of 1,600 people that shares a good relationship with the sheriff’s department and is also in need of cadets.

“We’d actually have posted online, on indeed, for anyone that’s interested. All the information they can get from there,” Adkins said. “I think that we will look for someone that’s going to be involved in the community. We’re not a tough community, be personable, let the residents know who you are, that you’re out there. Almost like the mayor says, as a Mayberry.”

The village is grateful for Chief Caldwell’s 33 years of service and looks forward to finding his replacement.