A Fundraising Moment for Memories

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Value added is a business term that refers to a good that has additional features to which the buyer is willing to pay extra and Good Deed Service Club Secretary Tracy Rector announced an upcoming John Glenn High School Track team fundraiser where donors can receive priceless benefits for their minimal investment.

“The Girl Power Glow Dance is the first of our four signature events,” Rector said. “And this is going to be held on Saturday, this weekend, 1-to-3(p.m.), at John Glenn High School. And it’s our version of the father daughter dance. Just a really fun atmosphere. It’s really a time to celebrate, have fun. You know dads and daughters sometimes have trouble finding that common ground, things to do with just them. So this is a really fun opportunity to dance and have fun.”

The dance is open to the public and geared toward daughters from kindergarten to the fifth grade. Admission fee is $20 dollars for the glow-in-the-dark themed event that will provide a photo opportunity and other fun activities.

“Childhood goes so quickly and before you know it everyone’s grown up and we’ve moved on and so we have to take these opportunities as they come. And this is a really great way to spend quality time, build core memories with dad and it’s something they’ll always remember,” Rector said.

Good Deeds Service Club is a nonprofit based out of the office of Matson Retirement Planning and holds other local charity events throughout the year. For more information about this Saturday’s dance you can visit matsonretirementplanning.com/events or call (740) 454-7646.