Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Bitter. Low 20°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 47°

Wednesday Night: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. Low 29°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will decrease to mostly clear overnight. We will be bitter, as lows drop to near twenty!!

Skies will be mostly sunny for your Wednesday. We will also have more warmth, with our highs in the upper forties.

Skies will see more clouds for your Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies and will be much warmer, with highs in the upper fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. Unfortunately, a cold front will move through shortly after, stunting our warming to only the mid fifties.

We will dry up for the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday, and we will be much cooler. Highs will be in the upper thirties on Saturday.

We end the weekend on Sunday with some partly cloudy skies. Highs will top off in the upper thirties to near forty.

We start off the new work week mostly sunny on Monday. More warmth will shift back in, with our highs back into the upper forties to near fifty!!

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!!

