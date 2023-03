Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its second location in Zanesville Monday.

The Chipotle at 695 Zane Street features the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This marks the first Chipotlane in Zanesville. It also features a new menu item the Tik-Tok inspired fajita quesadilla that launched earlier this month.

Chipotle has 229 locations in Ohio.