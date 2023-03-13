New Business Caters to Feminine Formality

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As traditional, female, formal fashions have evolved in the 21st century so have the retailing opportunities that surround the them. A new business on Maple Avenue, called Ivy Marie, offers trendy, prom and wedding dresses as well as assurance and assistance.

Ivy Marie Prom and Bridal Boutique Owner Marisa Vaughn was raised in Zanesville but has worked in the fashion industry throughout multiple metropolitan markets.

“So I started at Jillian’s while I was in college and I ended up meeting my husband and we moved to Charlotte, North Carolina,” Vaughn said. “And during that time I ended up expanding my career and just working in, with, well specializing in Couture Bridal. So it was a very different speed but I fell completely in love with it.”

Vaughn started Ivy Marie Boutique because she saw that Zanesville didn’t have a business, which offers the specialties she has made a career out of.

“As a dress store, starting out, it is hard to have a lot of inventory because we do have to pay for all the beautiful dresses ourselves,” Vaughn said. “But we are also a boutique so I hope that everybody realizes that we are small but what we offer is the newest, and the best. What we are offering is the newest trends but very affordable.”

Ivy Marie Prom and Bridal Boutique prefers to work one-on-one with their customers and can be contacted at (740)487-0521, or on Facebook.