7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti946564

Updated on Monday March 13th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Snow Chances. Cooler. Low 24°

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler & Breezy. High 33°

Tuesday Night: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler & Calmer. Low 21°

DISCUSSION:           

More snow will be with us for Monday night. Chances should taper off a bit after midnight. We will be cooler out there, as lows drop into the lower to mid twenties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will drop to the lower thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the mid forties.

Skies will see more clouds for your Thursday. We will have partly cloudy skies and will be much warmer, with highs in the mid fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. We will be very warm and breezy, with highs in the upper fifties.

A cold front follows closely and moves through Friday night, bringing in cooler conditions on Saturday. Highs will be near forty, with less chances for showers.

We end the weekend on Sunday with more mostly cloudy skies. Highs will sit in the lower forties.

Have a Great Monday Evening!!

 

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!