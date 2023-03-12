Vendors Help Local Couples Plan for Their Big Day at Weatherington Woods Wedding Expo

ZANESVILLE, OH – Local couples got some extra help with wedding planning at the Weatherington Woods Wedding Expo.



Weatherington Woods Event Venue hosted their 8th annual wedding expo on March 11th. A variety of vendors attended the expo for all aspects of a wedding. Having every aspect of a wedding under one roof gives the opportunity to help couples fulfil their wedding day wants and needs.

“It’s a really good area to see different vendors, photographers, videographers, caterers, and more. If you’re looking for anything and everything for your wedding, this is a good place to come check out.” Kaleb Graham, the Owner of Kaleb Graham Productions stated.



One of the vendors that attended the expo was Kaleb Graham Productions. KGP is a local video production business that captures the emotions and memories of your big day in motion. Not only does KGP offer video capturing of your special day, but they offer photobooths and photography services as well.



Kaleb Graham, the owner of Kaleb Graham Productions gave some advice for couples preparing for their wedding day.

“If you’re thinking about getting wedding video, do it. Even if it’s not through us, do it. I see a lot of people on the fence and if they decide not to do it, it’s always something they regret afterwards. So, if you’re thinking about it, find somebody to do it.” Graham said.

If you’d like Kaleb Graham Productions to capture your special day on film, or for more information, visit the website below.

Kaleb Graham Productions – Wedding Films | Cambridge OH | Facebook