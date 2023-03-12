Tri-Valley FFA’s Annual Pie Auction

DRESDEN, OH – Many had their eyes on the pies today at Tri-Valley’s annual Pie Auction.



Every year, Tri-Valley High School’s FFA members host a pie auction for a good cause. A variety of pies and baked goods were auctioned off as well as donations from local businesses. All the proceeds will go to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“My favorite part is just getting to see how well the community comes together and help each other out. We’ve had so many wonderful businesses, friends, and families donate to this pie auction. It’s all going to Nationwide Children’s Hospital which is a great cause. We’re so grateful that we have the opportunity to help them out.” President of Tri-Valley FFA Chapter, Leah Schuhart, said.



Over 70 people attended this auction today. The FFA members put in a lot of work in hopes to give back and serve the less fortunate. The President of the Tri-Valley FFA Chapter, Leah Schuhart, said she hopes this event continues for many years to come.

“Obviously, you always want to help out people who are in a less fortunate situation than ourselves. Part of FFA is we are earning to serve. That is one of our core values in our FFA moto.” Schuhart stated.



The Tri-Valley FFA Pie Auction will be returning next year.



