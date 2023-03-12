Updated on Sunday March 12th, 2023, Evening:

Monday: Snow Then Rain. Breezy. High 39°

Monday Night: Snow Chances. Cooler. Low 24°

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler & Breezy. High 33°

DISCUSSION:

Highs will be in the upper thirties to near forty on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Snow will be possible in the morning, before turning to a mixture as we get into the afternoon.

More snow will be with us for Monday night. Chances should taper off a bit after midnight. We will be cooler out there, as lows drop into the lower to mid forties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will drop to the lower thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the mid forties.

Skies will again be sunny for your Thursday. And we will be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. We will be very warm and breezy, with highs in the upper fifties.

A cold front follows closely and moves through Friday night, bringing in cooler conditions on Saturday. Highs will be near forty, with less chances for showers.

We end the weekend on Sunday with more mostly cloudy skies. Highs will sit in the lower forties.

Have a Great Monday!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com