Scholarships Given to Local Golfers at Z.D.G.A Golf Show

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville District Golf Association’s annual golf show took place March 11th at the Zanesville Country Club.



The golf show was a “tee-riffic” way to raise money for scholarships for local golfers. Many venders were set up today and multiple area colleges were there to talk to students about playing college golf. The golf show was a “hole” lot of fun as prizes were given away in silent auctions, games, contests and more.

“It’s early in the season so golfers haven’t seen each other over the winter much, they’re all getting together, commiserating, and then they’re also putting some money into our scholarship program by contributing their donations.” Lori Bubenchik, a Z.D.G.A Board Member said.



Six of the scholarship winners showed up today as the ZDGA gave approximately $7,000 away in scholarships.

“I think the event is important because we introduced those scholarship winners today. Some of them are coming back to the area to be radiologists, nurses, and more. When our community helps them go out to college and they come back and help us in our lives, I think that’s very beneficial.” Bubenchik stated.

For information on future Z.D.G.A events, check out their website below.

Zanesville District Golf Association (zdga.org)