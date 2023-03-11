Local Organization Hopes to Bring Comfort to Grieving Mothers

CAMBRIDGE, OH – A fundraiser was held today to raise money to help bring comfort to grieving mothers.



The Guernsey Brewhouse in Cambridge hosted a fundraiser for Brooks’ Bereavement Bears. Brooks’ Bereavement Bears is an organization with the goal to help and support mothers that have suffered a pregnancy loss or miscarriage. They give women teddy bears as they help provide grief counselling or other services to help women on their road to recovery.

“We give teddy bears to women in Ohio that has experienced miscarriages and or pregnancy loss, in honor and memory of my child that I lost in the height of COVID of 2020. When I went through my loss and didn’t have any comfort or anyone to hug me, I just felt that we need something for comfort. This organization is just a labor of love from that.” Taylor Prelac, the Founder and President of Brooks’ Bereavement Bears said.



The fundraiser consisted of live music, silent auctions, raffles, food trucks, and locally brewed Guernsey Brewhouse beer. The Brewhouse donated $1 to the Brooks’ Bereavement Bears for every National Road IPA sold. The organization was created about 7 months ago. Taylor Prelac, the founder of the organization, said she is proud and hopeful for the future of the business.

“My wife and I are 1-4. When I had the opportunity to be involved with this and to be on the board, I absolutely had to do it. It’s near and dear to my heart as well. So, I’m excited to be part of it.” Chris DuBeck, a Brooks’ Bereavement Bears Board Member stated.

For more information or if you’d like to donate to the organization, visit the website below.

Home | Brooks Bereavement (brooksbereavementbears.com)