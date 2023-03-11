Annual Farmers Breakfast and Safety Meeting

DRESDEN, OH – Approximately 31 people attended The Muskingum County Farm Bureau’s Breakfast and Safety Meeting on March 11th.



Every year, the Muskingum County Farm Bureau hosts a meeting to discuss some topics that are of interest to the local agriculture community. The meeting was held at the Dresden Fire Department where they spoke about grain bin rescue, ATV and UTV Safety, and tractor safety. Not only were safety tips provided, but so was a free and delicious sausage gravy breakfast. Attendees also had the chance to win door prizes.

“We have a lot of people here today from all ages. We’re hoping to spread the message about how agriculture can be done safely.” Muskingum County Farm Bureau Board Member, Trevor Tom stated.



The Farm Bureau hosts these meetings every year in hopes to prevent dangerous farming incidents. The Safety Breakfast Meeting helps connect those in the agriculture world with recourses and information that can make their practices safer for them and their families.

“Reach out to the Muskingum County Farm Bureau. There’s a lot of recourses that we can connect farmers with. If you’re interested in becoming a member, we’re in our membership drive right now and we’d be happy to help.” Tom said.

The Farmers Breakfast and Safety Meeting will returning next year.

For more information, visit their Facebook page below.

Muskingum County Farm Bureau | Zanesville OH | Facebook