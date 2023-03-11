7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Saturday March 11th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Snow Chance After Midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 29°

Sunday: Rain/Snow. Cloudy. High 41°

Sunday Night: Snow Before Midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 30°

DISCUSSION:           

Snow chances will start to be possible after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper twenties to near thirty.

Snow will continue to be with us for Sunday morning, before shifting to rain in the afternoon. We will remain cloudy, with highs topping off in the lower forties. A cold front moves through late Sunday. 

Highs will be near forty on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for snow and rain will be with us in the morning, then we turn to just rain in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will drop to the mid thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the upper forties.

Clouds return on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the upper fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. We will be very warm and breezy, with highs in the lower sixties!!

A cold front follows closely and moves through Friday night, bringing in cooler conditions on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower forties, with less chances for showers.

Have a Great Saturday Evening!!

 

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!