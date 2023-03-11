Updated on Saturday March 11th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Snow Chance After Midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 29°

Sunday: Rain/Snow. Cloudy. High 41°

Sunday Night: Snow Before Midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 30°

DISCUSSION:

Snow chances will start to be possible after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper twenties to near thirty.

Snow will continue to be with us for Sunday morning, before shifting to rain in the afternoon. We will remain cloudy, with highs topping off in the lower forties. A cold front moves through late Sunday.

Highs will be near forty on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for snow and rain will be with us in the morning, then we turn to just rain in the afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will drop to the mid thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the upper forties.

Clouds return on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the upper fifties.

Rain chances return to round out the work week on Friday as a warm front moves through. We will be very warm and breezy, with highs in the lower sixties!!

A cold front follows closely and moves through Friday night, bringing in cooler conditions on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower forties, with less chances for showers.

Have a Great Saturday Evening!!

