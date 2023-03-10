Water Project Delay

The City of Zanesville said that a water project that took place overnight in the Cliffwood Avenue area is taking longer than expected.

Superintendent Scott Bryant said water was to be restored around 6AM, but due to mechanical issues and weather conditions pressure won’t be restored until 10AM.

During the project around 150 homes will be affected. The cost for the waterline replacement is estimated at $180,000 dollars but Mayor Don Mason said that by proactively maintaining the infrastructure now, costly and inconvenient repairs can be avoided in the future.

Once the water is restored Friday morning the area affected will be under a precautionary boil advisory.

The city will collect water samples once service is restored and will notify residents when the boil advisory will be lifted.

The city has provided public water for more than 100 years and currently experiences, on average, 3 waterline breaks per week, when comparable size cities average 30-per-year.