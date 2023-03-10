Union Reaches Tentative Deal with Morgan Local

It appears that after 9 days of striking Morgan Local Schools non-teaching staff has come to a tentative deal with the district.

Morgan Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker announced Friday evening that both the district and OAPSE Local 51 worked hard to get to this point. She thanked parents for their patience and the negotiating team for their hard work, diligence and commitment.

She went on to say they’re ready to move forward to educate the children and provide them with the skills to be successful.

Union members voted and approved the tentative agreement Friday afternoon. The Morgan Local School District Board of Education will meet in an emergency session Sunday at 5pm at the Central Office to approve the contract.

Union members will report to their school assignments as usual on Monday, March 13. Regular school bus transportation will resume then, following the regular pick-up/drop-off schedule.

Local 51 that represents non-teacher positions including workers such as bus drivers, mechanics, cooks, aides, and custodians. They voted to strike when the district and union failed to reach a new contract that included a disagreement over wage increases.

Terms of the new deal were not disclosed.