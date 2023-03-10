The 2023 Chamber Week Starts Monday

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce is ready to celebrate Chamber Week.



Chamber Week is a weeklong celebration dedicated to chamber members. Chamber week is March 13th through the 17th, and is a week is filled with fun events to inform, recognize, and celebrate Chamber members, services, and local businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity to network. We have five days worth of events that our members have the opportunity to come participate in. It’s just a great way to get your employees in front of Chamber services and make them more aware of what we have to offer.” Lydia Tom, the Membership Services Specialist said.



Each of the five days will have an activity for the Chamber members. They’re starting the week off on Monday with a chamber breakfast to educate new and existing members on services the chamber provides. They will be ending the week with a final celebration at Kick-N-Ax in Zanesville on Friday.

Lydia Tom, the Membership Services Specialist, spoke about her favorite part of Chamber Week.

“Just the opportunity of being face to face with these businesses and our members that we don’t necessarily always have the opportunity to get to know or check in on them.” Tom stated.



Chamber Week is a great way to recognize businesses, which are the backbone of our community.