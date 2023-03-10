OHSAA State Wrestling Day 1 Results

COLUMBUS, OH- West Muskingum’s Konnor Samson defeated Will Bischoff 8-0 and is advancing to tomorrow’s quarterfinals. Samson improves to 42-8 on the year. He will be going up against Joshua Greenwood from Beachwood. He won 6-1 in his opening match and comes in with a 40-8 record.

New Lexington’s Ethan Burkhardt beat Cody Lisle with a pin and is advancing to tomorrow’s quarterfinals. Burkhardt keeps his undefeated record at 41-0.

New Lexington’s Hunter Rose beat Vincent Hummel with a pin to start his opening round as well. He improves to 48-6 on the year and will be in action again for tomorrow’s quarterfinals at 165.

New Lexington’s Zane Pletcher took down Sean Doyle via a pin at 5:42. Pletcher is now 35-3.

Philo’s Drew Lincicome picked up a win 17-4 over Bryce Wheatley. Lincicome will matchup with Austin Kovar tomorrow in the quarterfinals.

River View’s Cruz Mobley got the win 3-2 and will wrestle tomorrow against an undefeated Max Shulaw.

New Lexington’s Sam Longhenry was defeated 9-2 in the opening round. He won his second match of the day and will wrestle in the consolation tomorrow.

Morgan’s Logan Niceswanger lost his first match of the day but won his second. He will also wrestle in the consolation bracket tomorrow.

Sheridan’s Coltyn Reedy split his two matches on Friday and will wrestle tomorrow in the consolation.

In girl’s wrestling, Maysville’s Kelsey Bryan got pinned in her first match. She won her second match and will wrestle in the consolation tomorrow.

Meadowbrook’s Katelynn Heady saw her season come to an end as she lost both matches today.