Midway Speedway Stock Car Showcase Is Back

Zanesville, OH-

The Midway Speedway Stock Car Show started today at Colony Square Mall.

This event is open to the public and a fun way to get to see a lot of really interesting stock cars. The cars will be lined up throughout the mall, and you can meet some of the drivers and sponsors. There is an opportunity to possibly win free t-shirts and B and H towing has certificates for a free tow that you can win. Colony Square Mall’s General Manager, Jessica Brailer, told us the times to be able to see the show.

“The Midway Speedway Stock Car Show kicked off today at Colony Square Mall. It will be running all weekend long here. Mall hours are Friday and Saturday, 11-8 pm, and Sunday, 12-6pm.”

Midway is accepting donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries and Perry County. They will be showing off all different types of cars and most of them will be involved in the upcoming races that will start in late May.

“As you can see, everyone has fresh new cars, well most of them are fresh new cars. We have four cylinders and late models, modifieds, sport mods, and econo, and mod lights. We have plenty of cars and if you want to come check them out at the Colony Square Mall, that would be great,” Midway Speedway organizer, Michael Seifert stated.

The track is currently looking for additional family-friendly sponsors as well. Race schedules will be available at the mall or you can visit the Midway Facebook page for more updates.