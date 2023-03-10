Darden Shines as Scotties Season Comes to End

ATHENS, OH- It was a bittersweet sixteen night for the MVL at the Convocation Center on Thursday night. Both the Maysville Panthers and Tri-Valley Scotties saw their seasons come to a close. Tri-Valley made the return to Ohio University for the first time since 2007 hoping to advance to the regional finals.

The game started off with a Terrell Darden three pointer to open the scoring. He had all of the Scotties first quarter points as they led 8-6 after one. The second quarter was low scoring, the teams were tied at 15 heading into the halftime break. Darden had a team high 12 points with Jayden Walker having 2, and Erik Neal 1.

The third quarter brought a lot of the same. Darden hit a clutch three pointer to bring the game within one point. That was before Fairfield Union added another quick two pointer before the end of the quarter. The Falcons led after the third quarter 27-24.

The Scotties showed some spunk in the fourth quarter. They came out and held a 33-30 lead with roughly two minutes left in the game. It got to 33-32 when Falcons forward Caleb Shmelzer hit a shot on the low block and was fouled. He sunk the free throw putting Fairfield Union up 35-33 with 46 second to play. After a few missed shots by the Scotties and more free throws by the Falcons it was showing that Tri-Valley’s season was coming to an end. The Falcons won 37-33 and will advance to play Bishop Ready in the regional finals on Saturday. Terrell Darden finished with 24 of the Scotties 33 points. Tri-Valley’s run ends in the sweet sixteen.