Updated on Friday March 10th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Snow Chance. Windy. Low 29°

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Below Average. High 41°

Saturday Night: Slight Snow Chance After Midnight. Low 28°

DISCUSSION:

Snow chances will be with us to end Friday and into the early hours of Saturday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows drop down into the upper twenties to near thirty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday. We will be much cooler, with highs in the lower forties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Chances for snow will be with us in the morning and will slowly to rain starting in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will stay in the lower forties.

Highs will be near forty on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for snow will be with us early in the morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the mid thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the mid forties.

Clouds return on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Have a Great Friday Evening!!

