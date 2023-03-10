7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Updated on Friday March 10th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Snow Chance. Windy. Low 29°

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Below Average. High 41°

Saturday Night: Slight Snow Chance After Midnight. Low 28°

DISCUSSION:           

Snow chances will be with us to end Friday and into the early hours of Saturday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows drop down into the upper twenties to near thirty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Saturday. We will be much cooler, with highs in the lower forties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Chances for snow will be with us in the morning and will slowly to rain starting in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will stay in the lower forties.

Highs will be near forty on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for snow will be with us early in the morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the mid thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the mid forties.

Clouds return on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Have a Great Friday Evening!!

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!