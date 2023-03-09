State Senator Al Landis Visits Zane State and tours their New Technology and Engineering Programs   

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State pride’s itself on being a college filled with opportunities.

Today they hosted a tour of their new programs with State Senator Al Landis. They looked at everything from the Digital Content Media Technology Program to Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control Program. Landis spoke about why these fields of study are important.

“You talk about high tech, especially on the energy side with the electrical opportunities here at Zane State. The importance of having local companies like AEP and having a community College or a technical college like Zane State, providing students right out of here and right into the job and to good paying jobs.”

President of Zane State Chad Brown says that Zane State is unique because the college gets significant investment in order to push towards workforce jobs.

“Zane State College is unique in the community, we’re unique in the fact that as an educational institution the State Legislature and the state overall makes a significant investment in us financially to help ensure that we’re focusing on the workforce that’s needed today and the workforce that’s needed tomorrow.”

Earlier this week the college was visited by Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted who discussed the state’s need for skilled labor and funding for institutions to address those needs.