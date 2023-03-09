Phoenix Rising Lost Souls is Bringing Community Cares Day Back

ZANESVILLE, OH – After a great turn out last year, Phoenix Rising is bringing the second annual Community Cares Day to Zanesville.



Community Cares Day is a fun way to support small businesses. This family-oriented event is going to be Saturday, June 10th at Zane’s Landing Park. The event will start at noon and last until 10 pm. There will be 10 hours of live music, bounce houses, give aways, and more fun for the whole family. Last year there was over 3,000 attendees, this year they’re hoping to make it bigger and better.

“We just want everyone to come together and get along and have something fun to do. There’s not a lot for kids to do in the community and being able to host these types of community events, getting families together, and having fun activities for the kids where they’re safe, and they’re having a good time.” President of Pheonix Rising, Chelsey McIntire stated.



Community Cares Day is a great way to give back to the community and support local organizations and small businesses. Phoenix Rising is still looking for sponsors, volunteers, vendors, and a grand sponsor.

“We are looking for networking items from small businesses. Any business cards, anything with your logo, flyers, brochures, coupons, anything you want to give to us to help support your local small business or organization, we’ll put those in the bags, and we’ll hand them out to the first 500 families.” McIntire said.

If you’re interested in being a sponsor, volunteer, or a vendor, visit the Phoenix Rising Lost Souls Facebook page, or contact Chelsey McIntire by calling the number below.

(740) 221-6505

(1) Phoenix Rising Lost Souls | Facebook