Householder & Borges Found Guilty

Nichole Hannahs

Former State House Speaker and Perry County Native Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican party chair Matt Borges have been convicted in a $60 million bribery scheme.

Federal prosecutors have called it the largest corruption case in state history. A jury in Cincinnati found them guilty of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering.

They deliberated for about 9 1/2 hours.

Prosecutors alleged Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by FirstEnergy Corporation to secure power, elect legislative allies, then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout benefiting the utility. Prosecutors said Borges, then a lobbyist helped.

