Updated on Thursday March 9th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 52°

Tonight: Rain/Snow After Midnight. Mostly Cloudy. Low 37°

Friday: Rain/Snow. Near Average. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A few more clouds will be with us today as a front slowly approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be warmer out, with highs back into the lower fifties.

We will be mostly rain across the region on Friday. Some of the northern counties could see more chances for some snow though. Precipitation will be most prevalent in the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon and evening. We will be cooler, but still average on Friday. Highs will be in the mid forties.

Snow showers will be with us for Saturday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be much cooler, with highs near forty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. We will warm up to the mid forties with showers and snow possible late in the evening.

Highs will be in the lower forties on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for snow will be with us late morning into the evening.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for your Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the upper thirties.

Sunny skies will be with us again on Wednesday, as highs rise to the lower forties.

Have a Great Thursday!!

