Time Change Chores

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Each spring, Americans adjust their clocks to Daylight Saving Time and that provides a good opportunity to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly. Zanesville Firefighter Cody Bragg explained the importance of smoke detectors and why they should be checked.

“You’re 50 percent more likely to make it out of the house in a house fire if you do have a smoke detector so they’re very important to have in your house,” Bragg said. “The stats are like three-in-five people don’t survive a house fire that does not have smoke detectors. And the majority of fatal fires happen between the times of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. so it’s usually when people are sleeping.”

Bragg advised people to make sure their detectors are dusted off and double check that the device hasn’t passed its manufacturer’s expiration date, which can be found on the back cover when inspecting the battery. Then he shared a quick way to verify that the unit is operational.

“There’ll be a button usually with a light. And usually you’ll hold it for like three or four seconds and it will make an audible alarm and you’ll be able to hear it. And if it makes that alarm you’re smoke detector is working properly and it usually lights up when that alarm goes off too,” Bragg said.

Smoke detectors can be purchased at most hardware stores and should be placed near bedrooms or where people sleep. Zanesville residents who do not have a smoke detector can receive one at any Zanesville fire station.