North Terrace Church Will Be Hosting Their First Annual Taste and See Event

ZANESVILLE, OH – The North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville will be hosting their very first annual Taste and See event in June.



Taste and See is an outdoor event that will be taking place at North Terrace Church on June11th from 5 to 8pm. Taste and See is going to have a festival type atmosphere and is free to the public. There will be local food trucks available and booths set up to showcase ministries, local non-profits, and community service organizations.

“We’re really excited about getting the community out here to enjoy this evening. There are so many great organizations doing good work that a lot of our citizens might not even know about. So, I’m excited to see people get educated about services they might be able to use.” The North Terrace Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator, Stephanie Hill said.



So far, 20 organizations are signed up but they would love to add more. Each organization that participates will have a 10×10 space to set up their booths to display their information. Each participant will be responsible for bringing their own tables, chairs, tents, and anything else they may want to promote their organization.

“Here at North Terrace, we don’t try to do too much ourselves. We love partnering with places that are already doing great work in the community and around the world.” Hill stated.

To register your organization or food truck, visit the link below or contact Stephanie Hill at stephanie@ntcoc.org or call (740)453-2951 ext.2

Taste and See – North Terrace Church of Christ (churchcenter.com)