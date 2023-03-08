7 Day Forecast

Updated on Wednesday March 8th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Pleasant. High 46°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 27°

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 49°

DISCUSSION:          

Skies will be sunny for your morning with a few more clouds in the afternoon possible. It will be a lovely day for March, as we will be near average, with highs in the mid forties.

We will have another chilly overnight, as temperatures drop to the mid to upper twenties. Skies will be partly cloudy, so more cloud cover will be with us than last night.

A few more clouds will be with us on Thursday as a front slowly approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be warmer out, with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Rain and snow will be possible early Friday morning, before turning to all rain in the mid-morning as a warm front moves into the region. Highs will still be in the upper forties to near fifty. But an occluded front moves through after the warm front, bringing in some cooler conditions.

Snow showers will be with us for Saturday early morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be much cooler, with highs in the lower forties. 

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. We will warm up to the mid forties with showers and snow possible late in the evening.

Highs will continue to be in the mid forties on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies.

Slight chances for snow will be with us on Tuesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper thirties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

 

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!