Updated on Wednesday March 8th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Pleasant. High 46°

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Below Average. Low 27°

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be sunny for your morning with a few more clouds in the afternoon possible. It will be a lovely day for March, as we will be near average, with highs in the mid forties.

We will have another chilly overnight, as temperatures drop to the mid to upper twenties. Skies will be partly cloudy, so more cloud cover will be with us than last night.

A few more clouds will be with us on Thursday as a front slowly approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be warmer out, with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Rain and snow will be possible early Friday morning, before turning to all rain in the mid-morning as a warm front moves into the region. Highs will still be in the upper forties to near fifty. But an occluded front moves through after the warm front, bringing in some cooler conditions.

Snow showers will be with us for Saturday early morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be much cooler, with highs in the lower forties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. We will warm up to the mid forties with showers and snow possible late in the evening.

Highs will continue to be in the mid forties on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies.

Slight chances for snow will be with us on Tuesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper thirties.

Have a Great Wednesday!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com