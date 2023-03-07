Updated on Tuesday March 7th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Much Cooler. High 45°

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cooler & Breezy. Low 26°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the decrease for your morning and afternoon to mostly sunny. We will be a lot cooler behind the front, as highs drop to the mid forties.

A cool and breezy night will be with us for the overnight. Lows drop down to the mid twenties, under mostly clear skies.

Skies will be sunny for midweek on Wednesday. It will be a lovely day for March, as we will be near average, with highs in the mid forties.

A few more clouds will be with us on Thursday as a front slowly approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be warmer out, with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Rain and snow will be possible early Friday morning, before turning to all rain in the mid-morning as a warm front moves into the region. Highs will still be in the upper forties to near fifty. But a cold front moves through after the warm front, bringing in some cooler conditions.

Snow showers will be with us for Saturday early morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be much cooler, with highs in the lower forties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. We will warm up to the mid forties with showers possible late in the evening.

Highs will continue to be in the mid forties on Monday, along with continued mostly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Tuesday!!

