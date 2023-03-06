Warrior Against Suicide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Mental health awareness is a topic that once was taboo but is now emerging from the shadows in the 21st century. Beth Ann Ingram heads an initiative called ‘I AM a warrior’ that advocates for suicide prevention by placing suicide awareness signs at local schools.

“We are still moving forward in this war against darkness, depression and the loss of hope,” Ingram said. “And what started with one school sign, we now have 28 and we’re very proud of that, through the donations of the community. Also I would like folks to look at our website, which is www.iamawarrior.us. I thought that was appropriate, us. Cause we’re all in this together.”

The website has links to hotlines that help people facing issues such as veterans, first responders, human trafficking as well as suicide. Ingram announced an upcoming event that she and the Scotties Den restaurant in Dresden will be sponsoring.

“The Muskingum County Suicide Prevention Coalition is having a banquet for our first responders and veterans. And this will be held on April the 27th at Coburn church from 6-to-8 O’clock. Dinner is provided. Cost is $15 and speakers will be included. Reservations are needed,” Ingram said.

Ingram expressed excitement toward future signs that are in the works and gratitude toward Barnes Advertising for their assistance. If you would be interested in donating, reserving a seat at the dinner or erecting a sign you can contact Ingram at the number on the screen. (740)616-5382.

All first responders including: fire departments, police, ambulance drivers, tow truck drivers, veterans, active and retired national guard, along with their families are invited to the dinner and the first 300 first responders who RSVP will have their dinners compensated. RSVP must be received before April 1st.