National 4H Week: Partnership at the Muskingum County Library System

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Library System is celebrating 4H Week in Muskingum County by partnering with the local OSU Extension Office to educate those interested in joining the program.

Outreach Services Manager at the Muskingum County Library System Beth Brown said that 4H is more than just raising farm animals, it includes art projects, archery and stem projects.

“A lot of people think 4H is all about raising farm animals which it’s not, it’s so much bigger than that. The organization is for children five up to nineteen years old and there are over 200 projects that people can become involved with.”

Brown also said that 4H is a chance to learn skills that can serve a child through their life beyond 4H.

“A core part of 4H is learning leadership skills, communication skills, and learning how to collaborate with others which are key roles in any type of job that we have and working with other people.”

You can stop by any MCLS location on Tuesday from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm to learn more about the many fun ways to become involved in your local 4H.