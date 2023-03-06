Updated on Monday March 6th, 2023, Morning:

Today: Showers Late. Mostly Cloudy. High 67°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 37°

Tuesday: Decreasing Clouds. Much Cooler. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A lot of warmth will be with us today as a warm front moves in this morning. Highs will top off in the mid to upper sixties. Showers will move into the region late today as a cold front moves through.

Behind the showers, we will still remain mostly cloudy overnight. We will be mild, as lows drop back into the mid to upper thirties. Still well above average.

Clouds will be on the decrease for Tuesday morning and afternoon to mostly sunny. We will be a lot cooler behind the front, as highs drop to the mid forties.

Skies will be sunny for midweek on Wednesday. It will be a lovely March day, as we will be near average, with highs in the mid forties.

A few more clouds will be with us on Thursday as a front slowly approaches. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will be warmer out, with highs back into the upper forties to near fifty.

Showers will be with us on Friday as a warm front moves through. Highs will still be in the upper forties to near fifty. But an occluded front moves through after the warm front, bringing in some cooler conditions.

Snow showers will be with us for Saturday morning and early afternoon. We will be much cooler, with highs near forty.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Sunday. We will warm up to the lower to mid forties with showers possible late in the evening.

Have a Great Monday!!

Contact Me!

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

Email: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com