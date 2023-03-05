The Second Annual Hooked on Fishing Event Has Returned

ZANESVILLE, OH – Ohio’s Finest Outdoors, Southeastern Ohio’s Outdoor Show, and Foxfire Schools brought Hooked on Fishing back to Foxfire.



Approximately 350 kids tackled the second annual Hooked on Fishing event. The free event was a fun way to teach kids about fishing. There were guest speakers and stations that included knot tying, casting, and bait set up for kids to learn all things fishing.

“It’s kind of cool to see these kids go on and further their passion of the outdoors later in life.” Chuck Berry, the Co-host of the Outdoor Show stated.



Attendees got the chance to reel in some prizes as fishing poles were given away every two minutes, making it possible for every child to leave with something.

“My favorite part about being involved is giving back to these kids. I was a kid that didn’t have much, and fishing saved my life. The negative opportunities are there when you get older, but I always had fishing to fall back on. It was my escape. It was my passion. Fishing saved my life, so hopefully this event reaches one kid and later on in life they can say fishing saved them instead of those negative opportunities.” Solomon Curtis, the Student and Transitional Services Director at Foxfire said.



Hooked on Fishing is a “reely” fun event that will be returning next year.