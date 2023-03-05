New Lexington’s Season Comes To A Close In District Finals

ATHENS, OH- With two MVL teams getting wins on Saturday, there was a rare Sunday game between the New Lexington Panthers and Fairfield Union Falcons. The winner goes to the oh so sweet sixteen against the Tri-Valley Scotties on Thursday.

New Lexington vs Fairfield Union, winner returns to Athens for the regional semifinals on Thursday.

First quarter no score, Isaac Dick in the corner passes it to Ryan Hobbs and he buries the triple to open the scoring. 3-0 Panthers.

Later in the quarter, Falcons on a little run, Ronnie Rowley gets a three pointer of his own to fall. Fairfield Union leads 10-5 after a quarter.

Second quarter underway, Panthers moving the ball around. Dick passes down low to Hobbs and his turn around fadeaway jumper finds the back iron and in. Three point Falcons lead.

Now Fairfield Union it’s Caleb Schmeltzer kicking it out to Caleb Redding and he sinks the theee from beyond the arc. The Falcons went on an 11-0 run in the quarter. Redding finished 4-4 from three point range. This made it 19-7.

Fourth quarter now 37-22 Fairfield Union, Bentley Hanson picks the pocket of Brennen Rowles and takes it to the cup for the score. The fans are loving it.

Less than a minute to play in the game Lukas Ratliff gets a three pointer to fall, but unfortunately for the Panthers their season would come to a close losing 58-41. Ratliff had 19 which led all New Lexington players in points. Ryan Hobbs added 12. Fairfield Union will play Tri-Valley on Thursday in the sweet sixteen regional semifinals.