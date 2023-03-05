Updated on Sunday March 5th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Mostly Clear with Clouds increasing late. Low 34°

Monday: Isolated Showers early then turning overcast. High 69°

Monday Night: Partly Cloudy Skies. Low 37°

DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday Everyone!

After a gorgeous weekend, we see some light rain showers return to start the workweek. A high-pressure we move toward the east and allow a low-pressure from the west to come into our region. We will start off with an isolated shower to start the day on Monday but many people will stay overcast. During the evening commute, however, a cold front will move through bringing in scattered showers and breezy conditions. We will see wind gusts back around 25 MPH with sustained winds around 10-15 MPH. The rain will become spotty after midnight but many people will stay dry. Tomorrow will also be noticeably warmer as we could hit 70 degrees once again tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow night will drop to 37 degrees.



After so many days of spring-like weather, we will see a surge of colder air return to the Tri-State with highs in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday look quiet with mostly sunny skies but Friday is when we will see our next rain system. During the day on Friday, we will see light rain showers throughout the day but that rain will change over to a wintry mix and snow showers going into Saturday morning. Luckily with how warm it’s been, any wintry mix or snow that falls won’t accumulate and travel will be safe. Sunday looks great but cold as we will see sunshine return to end the weekend with highs in the low 40s.

Have a good night!

Meteorologist Johnny Gormly

