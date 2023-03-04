Tri-Valley Advances to Regionals For First Time Since 2007

ZANESVILLE, OH- The OHSAA boy’s basketball district finals were tonight. In an all-MVL matchup, the John Glenn Muskies were looking to avoid their third loss of the season to Tri-Valley. Who goes to OU next Thursday?

First quarter, Max Lyall in transition tries a little floater from the charity stripe and it falls. Tri-Valley off to a quick 14-2 lead.

It didn’t get any prettier for the Muskies, Jack Winland misses a three but gets his own board and lays it in for two. Leads to a John Glenn timeout and the Scottie’s lead is up to 17 to start the game.

Into the second quarter 30-6 score, Nathan Walker gets the lay-up to drop with 3:24 left in the half.

Jayden Walker before halftime sees an open Terrell Darden and call it “Terrell time” he gets the easy two. 34-10 Tri-Valley heading into the third quarter.

Start off the third Kaiden Walls gets a pull up three pointer to fall and make it a little closer for John Glenn.

He wasn’t done and neither were the Muskies, Walls again from downtown and his basket drops. 41-17 Scotties.

Tri Valley back with the ball, Darden catches John Glenn on their heels and passes it to a cutting Erik Neal and Tri-Valley cruises to a District Final victory 60-37.

The Scotties will be heading to the regional semifinals next Thursday against the winner of New Lexington and Fairfield Union. Max Lyall led Tri-Valley in points tonight with 14 he shared what it meant to beat a John Glenn team three times, how they match-up with a New Lexington team and what needs to work heading into the regionals.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We knew they were going to have a chip on their shoulder with us beating them the first to times. We knew that and we came ready. Our key is our defense. We came ready and were locked in from the start and our defense carried us. New Lexington got us the first time and we weren’t ready that game and we didn’t play our best. If we play them we’re going to be locked in from the start and doing what we did tonight. We haven’t won since 2007 and it’s crazy we lost there last year; it was a heartbreaker. We just don’t want to do that again, so we came locked in,” said Max Lyall, Tri-Valley Sophomore.