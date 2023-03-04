Maysville Panthers Advance to Regionals

Dylan Kerns

GNADENHUTTON, OH- Out at Indian Valley packed crowd for the district final, it was the number 1 seed Maysville Panthers going up against 5 seed East Liverpool.

First bucket of the game goes to East Liverpool passing out of the double to team to Preston Kerr and he throws the dime to a cutting Quintin Conrad for the easy lay-up to put them up 2.

Maysville comes right back down Hayden Jarrett comes right back down and goes to work driving into traffic and then hits the fade away Dirk shot off one leg he had 7 in the first.

Here he is again driving and dishing to a open Connor Larimer for the lay up he had 11 points in this one.

East Liverpool needing to respond and it’s Marquise Glenn hitting the crossover to get to the rim and drop the bucket.

But Maysville just had it going, it’s Armstead to Fink for the triple. The Panthers went on a 18-4 run after the first bucket of the game.

Later it’s Jarrett hitting the crossover and getting to the rack for the lay up to extend the lead he had 19 points and the end of it.

In the end it was Alex Bobb show; here he is in transition pulling up from longs range and it’s nothing but bet he had 11 in the first quarter.

Then in the second Bobb to Jarrett and thats just too much space for him as he buries the triple.

Now back to Bobb as he pumps and gets to his spot over the defender it’s water. Alex Bobb went off in this one dropping 34 points to lead the Panthers to victory over East Liverpool 72-51 and they advance to play Bishop Ready next Thursday.

Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!