Human Trafficking Discussion Held at the New Lexington Fire Department

NEW LEXINGTON, OH – The Mid-East Rescue and Restore Coalition, the Perry County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board came together to discuss human trafficking.



First responders and the public were invited to the New Lexington Fire Department to discuss and bring awareness to human trafficking. Those who attended got to learn about the red flags and indicators of trafficking, and what to do if you suspect it.

Janet Long, the Director of the Mid-East Rescue and Restore Coalition, explains what some indicators of human trafficking could be.

“Probably the biggest ones are isolation. They typically prey on individuals that have low self-esteem, low confidence, a troubled home life or background, things like that.” Janet Long, the Director of Mid-East Rescue and Restore Coalition stated.



According to Janet Long, our Appalachian Counties see a lot of familial trafficking. Familial trafficking is when a family member exchanges children for services. It’s important to remember that if you see something, say something. If you suspect trafficking call your local law enforcement, or the Mid-East Rescue and Restore Coalition. They are responsible for Muskingum, Perry, Washington, and Morgan Counties.

“Everybody needs to be aware that it’s not the typical person that you think is a trafficker. Anyone could be a trafficker, your next door neighbor could be a trafficker.” Long said.

For more information, visit the link below.

(1) Mid-East Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition | Facebook