Updated on Saturday March 4th, 2023, Evening:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy Skies. Low 36°

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy early then becoming Partly Cloudy late. High 53°

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy Skies. Low 32°

DISCUSSION:

Good evening everyone!

After a quiet day around the area today, we saw temperatures around the low 50s under plenty of sunshine. We will continue to see really nice weather as we head toward the overnight hours as lows will fall to the mid-30s under Mostly Clear Skies. Early tomorrow morning, we will have a brief layer of clouds move through the area but we will rapidly clear out after the morning commute and mostly see Clear Skies tomorrow. We will see highs reach the low to mid-50s once again and winds will be calm. Monday we will see another surge in temperatures as we will see highs in the upper 60s. We will see partly cloudy skies during the morning and afternoon. During the evening, however, a weak low-pressure system will bring in a cold front bringing in scattered showers. We will rapidly clear out on Tuesday and see seasonable weather with highs in the mid-40s. We will see similar weather going into Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with a lot of sunshine. For the first half of Friday, we will see clouds increasing as our next rainmaker works its way into our region. Friday evening into Saturday is when we will see moderate to heavy rain once again.

Have a good night!

