

NEWARK, OH – The 13th annual STEMfest has returned to The Works in Newark.



This weekend the public was invited to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and math. STEMfest is free and open to the public with fun hands-on activities throughout The Works. There’s interactive stations set up around the museum giving those who attend the chance to be creative and learn all things STEM.

“There’s so many stations here but we have our whole museum floor open as well. You can interact with what we normally have, which is our hands on science exhibit, but also there’s some give aways at the different tables all throughout the museum. There’s a lot of stuff to interact with.” Sarah Pickering, the Marketing Director at The Works stated.



Apart from the public side of STEMfest, there’s also the competitive side. The Works connected with schools from all over the region for students to go and compete in problem solving challenges. Contestants will present to judges and the winners will be eligible for a scholarship towards college.

“My favorite part about STEMfest is seeing kids interact with things and finding those a-ha moments. They get wowed by how things work or being able to discover something new. It’s really exciting to see families interacting as well.” Pickering said.

STEMfest will be continuing March 5th from 10am to 3pm.

