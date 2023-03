A 13-year-old driver was killed in a UTV crash on Arch Hill Road.

The accident took place around 5:15pm Thursday. The State Highway Patrol said a Polaris Ranger was traveling east on Arch Hill Road near Murphy Hill Road when the vehicle overturned when negotiating a curve and then traveled off the roadway.

The teen was transported from the scene by the Perry Township EMS to Genesis Hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.