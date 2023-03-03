South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto: Meat Raffle

ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto are hosting a local Meat Raffle at Prophets Park where anyone can come in and buy tickets for a chance to win some meat like steaks, chicken, hamburgers, hotdogs, and they’re also giving away at least thirty-dozen eggs.

The money raised from the Raffle will go towards both the South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto for equipment and supplies. Chief Russell Taylor said that they wanted to give away eggs in the Raffle because of how expensive eggs have been recently.

“Eggs are very expensive in a grocery store now, they’ve tripled in price and I’ve seen a lot of people in grocery stores talking about not buying eggs because of the price. So, we figured they can come out and support us and we can give back to them and give away some free eggs.”

Taylor also said that there’s a lot of people struggling to buy groceries and buying a raffle ticket to win a good chunk of meat and even some eggs for $3 is a deal that can’t be beat.

“To the community right now there’s a lot of people struggling to buy groceries because of the high cost, we can buy all of this at one time and it’s a little bit cheaper and we give people the opportunity to pick up four new york strips, steaks along with two pounds of bacon for $3. You’ll never get that around town so it’s a good opportunity to pick up really good quality meat at a really low price.”

The Meat Raffle will take place at Prophets Park located at 2560 Old River Rd tomorrow. Doors open at 6:00 pm and will start 7:00 pm. You can pay $5 admission which includes snacks and pop, buy $1 or $2 tickets and the final ticket is $5. If you have any questions, you can contact Chief Russell Taylor at (740)-252-8325.