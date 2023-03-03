Morgan Local Students Back in Classrooms Tuesday

Morgan Local students will be back in the classroom starting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kristin Baker said that remote learning will still be in place on Monday. School bus transportation will be limited to pick up points throughout the county.

Parents are encouraged to carpool or take their children to school. The transportation schedule will be posted Monday.

A sack lunch will be available for students on Tuesday. All substitute workers have undergone and passed BCI and FBI background checks in accordance with Ohio Department of Education requirements.

Parents who have expressed an interest in helping as volunteers who have been board-approved are asked to stop by the main office of their preferred school building.