Morgan Local Students Back in Classrooms Tuesday

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs78

Morgan Local students will be back in the classroom starting Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kristin Baker said that remote learning will still be in place on Monday. School bus transportation will be limited to pick up points throughout the county.

Parents are encouraged to carpool or take their children to school. The transportation schedule will be posted Monday.

A sack lunch will be available for students on Tuesday. All substitute workers have undergone and passed BCI and FBI background checks in accordance with Ohio Department of Education requirements.

Parents who have expressed an interest in helping as volunteers who have been board-approved are asked to stop by the main office of their preferred school building.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.